Man struck by train near Chelsea and Orchi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man struck by train near Chelsea and Orchi

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was struck by a train in Nutbush before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man was hit near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Orchi Road.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

