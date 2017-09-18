School teacher placed on leave following racist Facebook comment

South Panola School District placed a teacher on paid leave after she was accused of publishing a racist remark to Facebook.
Parents who have children that attend Batesville Intermediate School are furious, but the teacher claims she was hacked.
"When I read the comment, it rubbed me the wrong way," said Keboni Anderson, whose son is in second grade.
His teacher, Cammie Rone, was placed on leave after a comment appeared on Facebook that said, "If blacks in this country are so offended no one is forcing them to stay here. Why don't they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will pay for it! We pay for everything else."
The following statement was subsequently posted publicly to Rone's Facebook page:
"Please do not accept any friend requests from me. I think I have been hacked. I keep getting messages about racist posts but when I go to my page I can't see it. Someone screenshoted [sic] and sent me. If anyone knows me I post about cows recipes and home improvements stuff not racism . Please know I have not posted or made any kind of ractist [sic] comments. Any questions please feel free to call me."
Tammie Thornton's son, Markel, is also in Rone's class.
"You should not even go on social media and say anything pertaining to race in a negative manner," she said.
South Panola school district would only release a statement that said that Rone had been placed on paid administrative leave as the comments are investigated.
"I feel like she should be fired, because if you feel like that now, being on administrative leave is not going to change your mind about how you feel," Thornton said.
According to parents, the school administration plans to have a meeting to decide Rone's fate.
Rone did not respond to WMC5's Brix Fowler when he reached out to hear her side of the story.
