Support pours in for Cooper-Young church damaged by fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Support pours in for Cooper-Young church damaged by fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Jerry Askin
Fire caused $350,000 in damage to a Cooper-Young church on Sunday.
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 24 hours after fire caused $350,000 in damage to a Cooper-Young church, fire investigators remain tight-lipped about how the fire may have started.

The fire at First Congregational Church began in the church's basement around 6 a.m. on Sunday. 

Pastor Cheryl Cornish is in good spirits despite the damage that was caused.

"That's an area where we do a lot of community service," she said. "Our food ministries, our clothes ministries, our food pantry."

On Sunday morning, services carried on outside the church as firefighters worked inside.

The church feeds more than 100 people each day, but tables are now charred, cabinets are overturned, and a lot of food was destroyed. 

"People are still going to be hungry even though we had a file, so we feel really called to help with that," Pastor Cornish said. "Folks have been coming by offering all forms of support, alternative space if we need it, financial support.". 

Memphis Fire Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosions are both investigating the fire. 

If you would like to make a donation to First Congregational Church, click here.

