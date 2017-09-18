Man accused of shooting woman in front of teen daughter has lengthy criminal history

The man accused of shooting a woman in front of her teenage daughter possesses an extensive criminal history.

James Nelson, 46, is accused of murdering Keysha Caldwell inside a South Memphis apartment on Friday night.

Terrence Suggs, a childhood friend of Caldwell, was shocked to hear about what happened.

"I mean, Keysha was a good mother. We grew up together. We went to Longview and we went to Southside together. I can't say nothing bad about her. She was a good mother," Suggs said.

Witnesses said Caldwell was shot in front of her 13-year-old daughter.

"Man, my heart goes to her daughter and her family at this present time," Suggs added.

According to the police report, Nelson told officers that Caldwell was trying to take the gun from him after an argument.

The WMC5 Investigators discovered that Nelson has a lengthy criminal history. Since 1993, he has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and public intoxication.

Nelson is now charged with first-degree murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Original story

Mother killed in alleged domestic violence dispute

