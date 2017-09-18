Duo of credit card thieves on the move in Shelby County

Investigators say a duo of credit card thieves are on the move in Shelby County.

It is a crime that happens far too often: the credit card is still in our wallet yet our credit card information has been swiped.

"There is no telling where they got my information from," Shane Smith, a victim of cred card fraud, said.

Smith said it could have happened at one of the places he frequents near his job off Highway 64 and I-40.

"At lunch, all the places that are around there to eat, I've probably been to all of them," he said.

Smith got a peculiar and surprising message from his bank last month alerting him to an empty account.

"I got an email from my bank saying my balance was zero. When I checked it, the first thing that came up was the Walgreens charge. I've never been to a Walgreens in Bartlett," Smith explained.

Turns out, a camera inside that Walgreens on Stage Road caught a woman using Smith's card information to fill up $168 on a gift card.

Bartlett police say while the women was inside, a man was waiting outside in a silver car, possibly a 2017 Kia Optima, but Smith's actual card was still in his wallet, it hadn't disappeared.

It was a lesson learned for Smith.

"With my new card, I wont be using it as liberally as I was. I will use more cash," he said.

Bartlett investigators believe Smith is not the woman's only victim. They say she's been spotted in several other places around the county using someone else's cards.

