Midtown business owner has custom barbecue grill stolen

A Midtown business owner is ready to start cooking again after someone stole his brand new barbecue grill.

Merritt Bailey had just had a 750-gallon custom grill with chrome pipes made in May for his barbecue business Ball Hoggerz Barbecue.

"It makes you pretty frustrated at times when you're trying to start something new," Bailey said. "We've been doing a lot of events in the community, festivals competitions, church events, and everything."

Bailey has won several trophies for his barbecue and done a lot of catering. He says he even filmed a skit with comedian Kevin Hart at High Cotton Brewery that is supposed to air in November, but that special grill on a trailer hooked up to his 1993 white GMC Sonoma is gone.

Both were taken from his home in Central Gardens.

"It's pretty disturbing. It's pretty bold of them. This is a neighborhood," Bailey said.

Bailey thinks the thieves hot wired his truck and stole it around 3 a.m. Thursday. It was parked on Melrose off Central near his bedroom window so he could watch it.

He just wants his truck back.

"I would love for them to bring it back in one piece and just let us continue doing our business," Bailey said.

Bailey has since gotten his truck back. It was found at a South Memphis apartment complex, but the grill is still missing. He is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of his grill. If you have seen it, call police.

