More wins could mean tougher scheduling for Memphis

With more than 46,000 fans in attendance and a national television audience hanging on every play, so-called Power 5 conference teams around the country are getting the message that it's not a good idea to play Memphis in the Liberty Bowl...especially at 11 a.m. on ABC.

UCLA's Josh Rosen is the latest top ranked quarterback to get a rude welcoming from a hostile bunch of Tigers in that time slot on that network, which actually puts the U of M in a bit of a quandary.

Scheduling national brand teams will become increasingly more difficult if the Tigers keep beating them.

U of M Athletic Director Tom Bowen explained how the UCLA series came about.

"That's why I started scheduling all this stuff in 2012, all the way out to 2024." Bowen said. "It'll be hard to get somebody to play me in 2025. It'll be hard."

Back in 2012, the Tigers were 4-8, and had won only 5 games the previous 4 years, compared to 29 since 2014.

Some future Power 5 Conference opponents for Memphis include Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Purdue.

