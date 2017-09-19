RiverKings Fan Fest set for Oct. 10

Before you know it, it'll be time to hit the ice with the Mississippi RiverKings.

The Kings will host their annual preseason Fan Fest at the Landers Center on October 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Event is free and open to the public.

The RiverKings open their season against the Knoxville Ice Bears on October 20 at the Landers Center in Southaven.

