Grizzlies ink 2nd round pick Ivan Rabb to 3-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies signed second round pick Ivan Rabb, a 6'10" power forward out of California.
The deal is reported to be a 3 year deal, with two years guaranteed.
The Grizzlies open training camp Sept. 25. Their first preseason Game is October 2 at FedExForum against the Orlando Magic
.Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
