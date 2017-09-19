Grizzlies ink 2nd round pick Ivan Rabb to 3-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies signed second round pick Ivan Rabb, a 6'10" power forward out of California.

The deal is reported to be a 3 year deal, with two years guaranteed.

The Grizzlies open training camp Sept. 25. Their first preseason Game is October 2 at FedExForum against the Orlando Magic

