Rain in the forecast, Mid-South named best place to live in U.S., Flu shot vaccine fact or fiction. Memphis City Council preview

The Memphis Area Transit Authority spent the overnight hours testing the Vintage trolleys downtown. We'll tell you when you could see the trolleys back in service.

If you want food stamps in the state of Tennessee you'll need to qualify with reinstated work requirements. The SNAP work requirement was waived in 2008 during the recession. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam says it's difficult to justify the waiver with record-low unemployment rates. We'll tell you what the requirements are this morning.

Congratulations to Olive Branch for making Money Magazine's 2017 "best place to live" list. The city ranks number 5 out of 100 cities. Details this morning #wmc5.

We'll preview the Memphis City Council meeting..up for discussion including thousands of jobs open in the city of Memphis and Cook Convention Center renovations to name a few.

We are separating fact from fiction on the Flu Shot vaccine with a Memphis doctor. Here him explain who should get and who should avoid it.

Warm and muggy again today with isolated showers throughout the day. Details on rain in the forecast and what to expect today and the weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

