Driver crashes into bushes after being shot

Memphis Police Department is looking for whoever shot someone driving in Memphis on Monday night.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. on Sycamore View near Macon Road--not far from I-40.

The victim crashed into bushes at a nearby parking lot after being shot.

That victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

