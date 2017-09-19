Tennessee to roll back SNAP benefit exemptions

Food stamp work requirements will be reinstated in 70 Tennessee counties starting February 1.

The SNAP requirement was waived in 2008 during the recession. Governor Bill Haslam said it's difficult to justify the waiver with record-low unemployment rates.

Next February, able-bodied adults between 18-49 living without dependents must have at least a part-time job, be enrolled in school, or volunteer at an approved facility in order to qualify for SNAP benefits.

The change will impact 58,000 Tennesseans on food stamps.

The work requirement will not be reinstated in 16 economically distressed counties.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.