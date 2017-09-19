City leaders to discuss filling of 16K open jobs

Memphis city leaders will meet Monday to discuss the thousands of unfilled jobs in the city.

WMC Action News 5 investigators discovered 16,000 jobs were empty as of February 2017. Since then, it's been a topic of discussion among city leaders about how to get the jobs filled.

Of the 16,049 jobs available, only 1,100 of them are unskilled positions. The remaining 14,949 have an average pay of $45,900.

There are thousands of openings in all kinds of fields, from business and financial opportunities to service, sales, construction, and transportation.

Many are high paying jobs that the Greater Memphis Chamber said they work to recruit daily. Forty-four percent of those jobs pay between $57,856-$76,596.

Training and transportation are the two biggest obstacles job seekers are having a rough time overcoming. Those issues are expected to be on the agenda of the council.

