Defense to present more testimonies as Bobo murder trial continues

The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.

Monday, the state rested its case after very little physical evidence. But what they did have was a ton of testimony that painted a picture that may be difficult for the defense to wash away.

Of the 11 people the prosecution called to the stand, nine of them said they had conversations with Zach Adams that led them to believe he was involved in the murder of Holly Bobo.

So far, the defense has called two people to the stand, one of which was Shayne Austin's mother. She testified that while visiting Jason Autry in prison, she learned he had knowledge of evidence that may have helped shape his testimony.

The defense will call more witnesses as the case reaches day eight. Court will be back in session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

