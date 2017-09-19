MATA begins testing Downtown trolleys

Memphis Area Transit Authority officials are testing the vintage trolleys in Downtown Memphis.

MATA spent the overnight hours testing the trolleys after the overhead lines were turned back on last week.

This is what they are calling "the restart program," and it is comprised of months of safety testing to make sure the system is all set for customers.

Trolleys are expected to return by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.