$2K reward offered after Bass Pro gun theft

A $2,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who helps catch a gun theft from Bass Pro Pyramid earlier this month.

The bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $1,000 reward that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information regarding the case.

Investigators were called to the store around 1 p.m. on September 9. They said the suspect got inside through an unlocked door and stole at least three guns.

If you have any information to offer investigators in this case, call ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS or MPD at 901-528-CASH.

