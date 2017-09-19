Grizzlies reveal 2017-18 season giveaways

The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2017-18 season, and there will be plenty of chances for fans to receive some unique gear.

December 15 is part of an annual tradition for many sports teams--Star Wars Night. The first 5,000 fans will get a light saber.

On December 23, 5,000 fans will get Grizzlies wrapping paper, just in time for Christmas.

And on January 5, 5,000 fans will receive a Jerry 'The King' Lawler crown for wrestling night.

And remember Marc Gasol's billion dollar strut? The Grizz will gave away one of those figures on January 26.

The full list of giveaways is below:

Oct. 18 vs NO Grit Grind Forever towel for all fans Oct. 21 vs GSW 2017-18 Grizzlies magnet schedule for all fans Oct. 28 vs HOU Schedule poster for all fans Nov. 18 vs HOU Health Night Nov. 26 vs BKN Drawstring backpack for first 3,000 fans Dec. 9 vs OKC Grizzlies popsocket for 5,000 fans (Social Media Night) Dec. 15 vs ATL Grizzlies light saber for 5,000 fans (Star Wars Night) Dec. 23 vs LAC Grizzlies holiday wrapping paper for 5,000 fans Jan. 5 vs WSH Jerry 'The King' Lawler crown for 5,000 fans (Wrestling Night) Jan. 15 vs LAL MLK celebration game Jan. 19 vs SAC Grit Grind Forever headband for 10,000 fans Jan. 24 vs SAS Reusable tote bag for 3,000 fans Jan. 26 vs LAC Marc Gasol Billion Dollar Strut Figure for 5,000 fans Feb. 14 vs OKC Valentine's Day game March 2 vs DEN 8-bit Mike Conley for 5,000 fans (Video Game Night) March 9 vs UTAH Chandler Parsons hat for 5,000 fans March 17 vs DEN 2017-18 Grizz Girls poster for 5,000 fans March 24 vs LAL Grizzlies lunchbox for 5,000 fans April 6 vs SAC Grizzlies Rally Flag for 5,000 fans April 8 vs DET Grizzlies poster for all fans

