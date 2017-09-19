Predators eager to start season after finals appearance

The Nashville Predators are excited to start the 2017-18 NHL season after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Training camp began last week with 55 players on the roster. NHL teams are allowed to dress 20 players for regular season games, so the organization has some work to do before their season opener on October 5 against the Bruins in Boston.

Coach Peter Laviolette will use high energy scrimmages to get ready for the preseason games, and the preseason games to establish line-mates.

The Predators begin preseason play September 19 with a split-squad doubleheader against the Florida Panthers at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

