Magazine ranks Olive Branch as #5 best place to live in U.S.

Olive Branch, Mississippi, is Money Magazine's number 5 best place to live in the United States.

The study notes the close proximity to a major city (Memphis), a high quality of life, and historic small-town atmosphere.

The magazine notes the incredible rapid growth of the city, from 3,567 in 1990 to 37,500 today.

The median home price is $185,092 with property taxes at $956 annual.

They even note new booming business in Olive Branch, like the taproom Mississippi Ale House and art studio Board & Brush.

Other city stats include a 90 percent high school graduation rate, a 23 minute average commute time, 214 clear days per year, an 11.8 percent projected growth rate, and $62,958 median household income.

