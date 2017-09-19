4 children injured in Marshall County crash; injuries unknown

Four children were injured after vehicle rolled over in Marshall County on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Hernando Road at Highway 309.

The Marshall County Sheriff said originally said the vehicle was a school bus, but investigators corrected to say it was a car.

One child has been airlifted from the crash.

