Memphis Public Libraries celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library with an art exhibit paying homage to Cesar Chavez.

According to the director of the Memphis Public Libraries, Keenon McCloy, "Visitors will experience how Chavez's career and life continues to impact principles of today's diverse society."

The exhibit is free, and open to the public during extended library hours:

Monday -Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

It will be on display until October 22.

The Library of Congress also has achieved an 'Exhibits and Collections' for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

View it here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.