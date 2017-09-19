Local company offers free uniforms to thousands of students

Agape North will have donated more than 2,000 shirts by the end of the week. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Thousands of Mid-South students received free uniform shirts on Monday thanks to the generosity of a local company.

Agape North, a custom apparel shop, worked together with more than 24 organizations that purchase from the company. For every three items those organizations bought, Agape North donated a school shirt to a less fortunate student. By the end of the week, the company will have given out almost 2,000 shirts.

Organizers of the donation event said several schools were chosen to receive the free shirts because of their strides in academic achievement.

Partners from different businesses were there for the giveaway to show students their support goes beyond the uniform.

"Just reassuring them there are some people all over the city that are cheerleading for them," Agape North Director of School Relations Jason Baker said.

Students at Aspire Hanley Elementary were all smiles as they received their shirts on Tuesday.

