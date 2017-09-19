Local company offers free uniforms to thousands of students

The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
Four children were injured after vehicle rolled over in Marshall County on Tuesday morning.More >>
Thousands of Mid-South students received free uniform shirts on Monday thanks to the generosity of a local company.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2017-18 season, and there will be plenty of chances for fans to receive some unique gear.More >>
Mid-South doctors say every flu season can be dangerous for the very young and elderly population.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
