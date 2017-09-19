Ole Miss police investigating second sexual battery in 2 weeks

Ole Miss police are investigating a second sexual battery report on campus in two weeks.

The latest incident happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the area of South Poole Drive and West Row.

The first happened the Friday before inside the Chi Psi fraternity lodge, and students on campus are concerned.

"Not only to have it happen once on our campus, but to have it again so close together is shocking, and it makes you think it's obvious it's a real problem," Savannah Cook, an Ole Miss student, said.

University of Mississippi Police Chief Tim Potts is urging students to be careful, especially when walking around at night.

Police patrol will be increased around places where there are nighttime events.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.