MS farmer finds burned truck with human remains inside

A farmer found a burned truck with human remains inside while looking for his lost cow in Lee County, Mississippi.

The truck was found last week in Verona, Mississippi.

A Corinth alderman said the truck and tag match his son's vehicle. The alderman's son, Jay Hill, disappeared last month.

Lee County officials said the vehicle was registered to a missing person from another county.

The remains have not yet been identified.

