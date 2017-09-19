MS farmer finds burned truck with human remains inside - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MS farmer finds burned truck with human remains inside

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

LEE COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A farmer found a burned truck with human remains inside while looking for his lost cow in Lee County, Mississippi.

The truck was found last week in Verona, Mississippi.

A Corinth alderman said the truck and tag match his son's vehicle. The alderman's son, Jay Hill, disappeared last month.

Lee County officials said the vehicle was registered to a missing person from another county.

The remains have not yet been identified.

