CAUGHT ON CAM: Underage man scuffles with Beale Street security

A 20-year-old man got into a fight with Beale Street security officers on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

A confrontation with security guards over an under-age man trying to get onto Beale Street was caught on camera.

Memphis Police Department was very quick to point out the incident, which was recorded on a cell phone, did not happen on Beale Street, but instead, nearby.

The question, though, is...did security go too far?

As cameras rolled, the confrontation between Zakar Davis and Beale Street's security escalated quickly.

“Oh I'm finna [sic] go... I cannot be a witness,” someone can be heard saying on camera.

“He was underage and should not have been on Beale Street,” said MPD Deputy Chief Terry Landrum.

In the video, Beale Street security could be seen blocking Davis from getting on Beale Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. It is a time when the street is closed to anyone who is not 21 years old. Records show that Davis is 20.

“One of the reasons we came up with Beale Street Bucks was to patrol the crowd," Landrum said. "A lot of younger people come to Beale Street that aren't old enough to drink."

MPD officers said security became agitated when Davis hit one of them in the head. Arms flailing and bouncing around, Davis continued to engage with security.

Eventually, security had enough. The exchange of punches brought Davis to the ground. A second man then joined the scuffle.

Beale Street Merchants Association declined to comment on the incident or the status of the security officers involved.

WMC5's Jessica Holley tracked down Berlin Boyd, who is Memphis City Council chairman and head of the Beale Street Task Force, but he did not provide a comment.

Davis was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault.

WMC5 could not confirm whether there were any consequences for security officers’ actions seen in the video.

