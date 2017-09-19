Abandoned downtown building could become hotel

Could the tallest building in Downtown Memphis soon be the site of a new hotel? A possible plan was released for 100 North Main, the abandoned building that has been targeted by vandals in recent months.

City of Memphis' chief operating officer, Doug McGowen, said Townhouse Management is one of the equity partners on the 38-story mid-century building.

"It could be apartments, could be condominiums, could be office space, and they've also mentioned the desire for a hotel there," he said.

With renovations coming to Cook Convention Center, a new hotel is needed downtown, too. The 100 North Main building could be a good option.

"We know we are under 'hoteled' in Downtown Memphis and we know particularly for our convention center, we're not maximizing its potential," McGowen added.

According to McGowen, if money is going to be invested in bringing the convention center up to market standards, another full-service hotel with 500 to 600 rooms is needed in order to book bigger conventions.

"We're just gonna continue to talk to each of the developers and as they mature their thinking of what they'd like to do, we'll listen to what the needs are and be as good of partners as we can," McGowen said.

The next conversation between developers is expected to happen within the next 30 days.

