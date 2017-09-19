One of the two escaped MS inmates has been captured

One of two the escaped Mississippi inmates is now in custody, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

James Sanders, 41, who is currently serving life in prison for murder, was captured late Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders, along with fellow inmate Ryan Young, 22, who has still not been captured, escaped the Parchman Mississippi State Penitentiary sometime between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The two were discovered missing during the routine count.

How the two men escaped is still under investigation.

Young, who is considered armed and dangerous, is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The reward for information leading to both men's capture was recently increased to $10,000.

If you know of Young’s whereabouts or have information regarding him, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-481-8477.Tips also can be received at online at www.P3tips.com.

