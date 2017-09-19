Man robbed gunpoint doing yard work in Midtown

A man was robbed at gunpoint while doing yard work in Midtown.

Police said David Liscome was doing contracted yard work outside the Memphis Leadership Foundation building near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and North Willett Street when a man robbed him at gunpoint.

"I said, 'oh my God. What's my wife and kids going think saying their dad or husband died,'" Liscome said. "I like my job, but I don't want to get out here and get shot."

Liscome said a black Nissan or Honda pulled up and a man got out asking for directions.

"I tried to give him directions," Liscome said. "He said 'give me your blower.' And I snatched the blower off. I said 'man I don't want no problem.' And he had the gun out while he was getting my blower."

"I hope they catch him," he added.

Liscome has worked for Davis Tree and Landscaping for the past 30 years and loves the company, but now he's sadly worrying about his safety more and more.

"Especially when you're working out here trying to make a dollar, and you've got guys out here trying to rob you," :Liscome said.

Memphis Leadership Foundation released a statement late Tuesday saying in part:

MLF is disheartened to hear about this demoralizing event that occurred on or near our property...The safety of our staff, tenants and guests are of utmost importance and MLF has administered security measures to assure their protection.

David Tree and Landscape did not respond to requests for comment.

