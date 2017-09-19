Man shot near liquor store on Summer Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot near a liquor store on Summer Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near Tee Jay's Liquors around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man was taken to Regional Medical Center by private vehicle, and he is in non-critical condition.

