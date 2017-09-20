ESPN analyst on Tigers' Ferguson: 'He may be better than Paxton Lynch'

Even though he's been a household name around Memphis for more than a year now, the rest of the nation is just now getting look at Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson, and they want a lot more.

Ferguson received all the hype on ESPN's SportsCenter on Wednesday morning.

The Crew of Sage Steele, Trevor Matich, and other college football analyst just oozing their enthusiasm for the 6'4" senior signal caller.

Ferguson's eye popping 398 yard, 6 touchdown performance against UCLA caught their attention, prompting them to put the Tigers and their quarterback on the national map.

Matich has this to say about Ferguson: "He may be better than Paxton Lynch. He has a better release, a tighter spiral. He's a guy the rest of the country is going to want to know much more about."

"I just love it here at the University of Memphis," Ferguson said. "They've given me a good chance to show what i can do. We work very hard here for these 12 or 13 chances we get to show what we are about. That's why we work so hard to get the job done and execute."



Ferguson and the Tigers next get back on the Gridiron against SIU on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl. You can see that game on WMC Action News 5.

