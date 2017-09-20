Nick Fitzgerald named Davey O'Brien National QB of the Week

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald was named Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week.

Fitzgerald guided the Bulldogs to a dominating win over 12th-ranked LSU, 37-7.

The State QB accounted for 4 Touchdowns--two on the ground and two through the air, and 268 yards of total offense.

The 30 point victory is the largest in 111 games for the Bullies against the Bengals.

Fitzgerald also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors.

Mississippi State plays at Georgia Saturday.

