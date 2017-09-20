Redbirds fall in AAA Championship game

After producing the best record in franchise history at 91-50 and winning the Pacific Coast League Championship, the Memphis Redbirds had one more challenge in front of them: winning the 2017 Gildan Triple-A National Championship.

The PCL Champion Redbirds came to Scranton, PA, to face off against the International League Champion Durham Bulls in a one game playoff for all the minor league marbles.

And it started out well for the 'Birds.

In the first inning, former Memphis Tiger Jacob Wilson drives in the first 2 runs of the game with a shot to the base of the wall in left center. Tyler O'Neal and Adolis Garcia score and it's 2-0 Memphis after one.

Redbirds added another run off a sac fly by Catcher Jeremy Martinez in the 4th. Brevic Valera scores to make it 3-1.

But in the bottom of the frame, Durham loaded the bases for Keenan Wong, the younger brother of Cardinals 2B and former Redbird Kolten Wong. He would hit a grand slam that would prove to be the game winner.

The Durham Bulls go on to beat the Memphis Redbirds for the 2017 Gildan Triple-A National Championship, final score 5-3.

Keenan Wong was named Game MVP.

The Redbirds will still come home to fly their 3rd PCL Title Banner since 2000 over AutoZone Park.

