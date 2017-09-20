Get to know 'The King and I' at Orpheum Theatre

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time is performing at Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

Rogers and Hammerstein's "The King and I" kicked off the Orpheum's 2017-2018 Broadway season Tuesday night.

The musical is based off Margaret Landon's 1944 novel "Anna and the King of Siam." It takes place in the 1860s when Anna Leonowens went to Bangkok as a teacher for King Mongkut, who was trying to modernize his country. The story follows Anna's time in the country as she and the King grow closer together.

The score of "The King and I" features classics such as "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," and "Shall We Dance." If you don't know these great songs yet, you'll surely be humming them by the time you leave the theatre.

Laura Michelle Kelly portrays the lead character, Anna. Kelly is an award-winning actress who's played leading roles on both Broadway and London's West End in productions of Marry Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, and many more.

"The King and I" has something for everyone: great music, incredible actors, beautiful sets, funny dialog, and exquisite costumes.

Be sure to experience "The King and I" for yourself at Memphis' Orpheum Theatre. Shows will continue through September 24. Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.