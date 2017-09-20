FedEx lost $300 million in cyber attack, local governments considering lawsuits against drug companies, hot temps today, One escaped inmate captured

Good Wednesday morning!!

FedEx says the cyber attack on one of its companies in Europe cost them at least $300 million. FedEx joined several other companies that reported a big drop in earnings from the cyber attack virus that hit at the end of June that shut down shipping ports, factories and corporate offices. We'll tell you what this means going forward this morning.

Both the Memphis City Council and the Shelby County Commission are considering filing lawsuits against drug manufacturers..More local and state governments are suing painkiller manufacturers to recoup taxpayer losses – like police, fire and EMS response – they attribute to Opioid addictions. We have an update from local leaders this morning on #wmc5.

Job Fair Alert today...More than 30 employers are hiring today. The career fair is mainly for ex-offenders and veterans in the Memphis area but all job seekers are welcome.Details this morning on WMC.

One of the escaped inmates from Mississippi has been captured, However one of them is still on the run. There is a significant reward for his capture. We'll update you this morning.

The state of Mississippi is warning people to beware of an Equifax scam following the massive data breach at the credit reporting agency recently. We also have a new statement from the state of TN about the breach. We'll share it with you this morning.

Another hot one today with highs around 90..a shower or two is in the forecast. Details on the day, the week and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

