Infant run over during fight between parents

A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.

Memphis Police Department was called to Amber Leaf Way, near Kirby Parkway, when a witness heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

Police said the woman got in a car to escape the fight, but the man fired shots.

The toddler was thrown from the car and run over during this exchange.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene; however, both parents are now in police custody. It's unclear what charges they could face.

The child is in extremely critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.