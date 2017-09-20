2 shot near UofM campus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Two people were shot near the university of Memphis.

The shots were fired on Southern Avenue near South Highland Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Two people were rushed to the hospital. One victim, a woman, is in critical condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

