Man shoots into car, injures 2 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shoots into car, injures 2

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot just after midnight Wednesday in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said officers found shell casings on Whittington Street and near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Lundee Street.

A man told police someone walked into the street and fired shots into their vehicle.

The brother and sister were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly