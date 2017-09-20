TDOC hosts job fair to help vets, ex-cons back into workforce

Tennessee Department of Correction is looking to get ex-convicts and veterans back in the work force.

More than 30 employers will be on hand to seek new employees, as well as assistants to help these people earn a job.

Resource agencies will provide assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and information about educational and training opportunities.

Ex-offenders, veterans, and anyone in search of employment are encouraged to bring resumes and attend.

The career and resource fair will be held at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road on Wednesday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

