Person shot at Whitehaven restaurant

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was shot at a Whitehaven restaurant Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Ralph's Bar and Grill on Millbranch Road and Rockdale Road after 1 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

