LIVE: Defense works to solidify Zach Adams' alibi in Bobo murder trial

As the trial continues on, defense attorneys have shifted the focus away from Zach Adams, the man on trial for killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
With bachelor’s degree holders earning up to 33 percent more, on average, than non-college-educated workers in certain states, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America.More >>
Even though he's been a household name around Memphis for more than a year now, the rest of the nation is just now getting look at Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson, and they want a lot more.More >>
Two people were shot near the university of Memphis.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
A new, exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll finds former Chief Justice Roy Moore maintaining a six point lead over Sen. Luther Strange in the final week of campaigning for the Republican Runoff for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
