LIVE: Defense works to solidify Zach Adams' alibi in Bobo murder trial

As the trial continues on, defense attorneys have shifted the focus away from Zach Adams, the man on trial for killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Tuesday, key testimony from eight people poked holes in the prosecution's theory.

Former TBI lead investigator Terry Dicus testified that he looked into Zach Adams two or three times and determined "those idiots" (including Shayne Austin, Jason Autry, and Dylan Adams) did not do it.

Dicus also testified on why Terry Britt was his main person of interest.

Another key witness was Zach Adams' grandfather, Dick Adams. He said he saw Zach, Dylan, and Shayne Autry on the day Holly Bobo went missing, backing up Zach's alibi.

Dick Adams also testified that Zach did not have easy access to the white Nissan truck that Autry testified he helped Zach Adams load Holly Bobo into.

The prosecution did their best to plant doubt in the testimonies; Dicus only worked on the investigation until 2013, and Dick Adams had severe lapses in memory surrounding events from 2011 to 2013.

Testimony on day 9 will begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

