Mid-South urges proper safety for children riding in cars

The National Safety Council is shining a light on properly securing children in safety seats.

According to the organization, "Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. In 2015, 1,346 children under age 15 were killed in motor vehicle crashes. That's more than three children every day."



Correct use of seat belts, car seats, and booster seats can possibly prevent injuries or death.



Just in time for Child Passenger Safety Week, September 17-23, 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration prepared a free toolkit for parents and caregivers. The kit contains a wealth of information including details on how to properly install a car seat, how to use a car seat harness, and even a guide on how pregnant women can properly buckle up.

If you are interested in the free kit, click here.

Safe Kids Mid-South will hold a car seat check up Monday, October 2, 2017 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. This check up event starts at 5 p.m. Appointments are required. Contact Cathy Akin at cathy.akin@mlh.org to make your appointment.



