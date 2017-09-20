Ole Miss police search for person of interest in sexual battery case

Ole Miss police officers are trying to identify a person of interest in a reported sexual battery.

The attack happened September 15, Friday, at around 11 p.m near the intersection of Poole and West drives.

Ole Miss Police sent a campus alert when the department learned of the attack.

UPD seeking info on reported sexual battery case on 9/15 at 11 PM. Know the person? Call 662-915-7234 or email upd@olemiss.edu. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/0Pyg2Z3buI — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) September 19, 2017

Students on campus are concerned for their safety.

"Not only to have it happen once on our campus, but to have it again so close together is shocking and it makes you think it's obvious it's a real problem," said Savannah Cook.

If you can identify or help police locate the man they're looking for, call 662-915-7234 or email upd@olemiss.edu.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.