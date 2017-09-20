Teacher dismissed following investigation into racist Facebook p - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teacher dismissed following investigation into racist Facebook post

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cammie Rone (Source: SPSD) Cammie Rone (Source: SPSD)
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

A Mississippi school teacher is out of a job after a racist Facebook post appeared on her page.

South Panola School District released the following statement about Cammie Rone:

"Cammie Rone has been dismissed from her employment. She is no longer an employee of the South Panola School District."

This statement comes two days after the district placed Rone on administrative leave and said it was looking into the allegations against her.

Rone, on her personal Facebook page, said that she had been the victim of a hack. She said she never made the racist post pictured below.

