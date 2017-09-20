Memphian survives 100-foot fall while mountain climbing

The Memphis community is reaching out to help a man who survived a 100-foot fall while mountain climbing.

Thad Ferrell was climbing in a popular spot in Colorado on September 10 when he fell.

Thad survived, but suffered injuries to his jaw, pelvis, and right ankle.

He will require several surgeries on top of a long recovery process.

If you'd like to donate to the University of Memphis grad to help with medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

