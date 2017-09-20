Stash Home to donate $10K to Harvey relief

A portion of furniture sales in Memphis will go to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Through September 30, every purchase of Austin by Stash Home will result in a donation to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The strong storm devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana at the end of August.

Stash Home plans to donate $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Your purchases (made before September 30) could go toward that cause.

Click here to learn more about Stash Home and this fundraiser.

