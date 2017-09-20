Chris Stapleton donates $10K to Hernando-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity

We are sending a High 5 to country music singer Chris Stapleton, who gave a surprise donation to the Hernando-DeSoto Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

According to the DeSoto Times, Stapleton is giving out ten $10,000 donations to cities where he is performing.

He played last week at the Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

The donation will go directly into the Habitat Fund.

