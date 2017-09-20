Frontier Airlines announces nonstop Memphis-Orlando service

Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service between Memphis International Airport and Orlando International Airport starting Nov. 2.

The service will run three times weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The airline will use a 186-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for the flight.

Tickets are on sale at this link.

“We at MEM are excited to add another option to our one of our most popular destinations in Orlando,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are equally thrilled that Frontier continues to expand its options to and from Memphis!”

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Orlando

Departs: 4:05 p.m.

Arrives: 7:00 p.m.

Orlando to Memphis

Departs: 2:30 p.m.

Arrives: 3:40 p.m.

For more information about these and other flights, visit MEM’s website here.

