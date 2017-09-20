SCS parents can opt out of sharing student's information with charter schools

A new development in the ongoing battle between Shelby County Schools and charter schools says parents now have the choice to opt out of sharing their student's information.

A new Tennessee law requires the Shelby County School system to give student information to charter schools for recruitment information.

However, if you do not want your student's information shared, Shelby County Schools needs you to fill out a form by Oct. 22.

Here is a link to the opt-out form.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.