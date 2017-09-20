Goodbye black bear? Some Ole Miss students call for new mascot

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
After seven years of a black bear, is it time for a new mascot at Ole Miss?More >>
Ole Miss police officers are trying to identify a person of interest in a reported sexual battery.More >>
A new development in the ongoing battle between Shelby County Schools and Charter Schools says parents now have the choice to opt out of sharing their student's information.More >>
Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service between Memphis International Airport and Orlando International Airport starting November 2.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
As the trial continues on, defense attorneys have shifted the focus away from Zach Adams, the man on trial for killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A harmless looking tree is wrecking Mississippi eco-systems, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is trying to stop the invasive species from spreading any further in the state.More >>
A 10-year-girl girl from Bosqueville has died after a family horse kicked her in the head.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.More >>
