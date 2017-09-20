Goodbye black bear? Some Ole Miss students call for new mascot

After seven years of a black bear, is it time for a new mascot at Ole Miss?

Students are pushing for a mascot tied to a historic Ole Miss win.

A black bear has been their mascot ever since Colonel Reb was retired in 2010. But it could soon be changing again to make this much more official.

“I'm a diehard landshark fan, so I'm pretty excited if it gets changed,” said freshman Bryson Beard. “I've never really been a fan of the black bear, fins up always.”

The landshark gesture has been used ever since Ole Miss's historic upset over the Tim Tebow-led Florida Gators in 2008.

“I think I like the landshark better actually, I think the football players and athletes will like it better,” said senior Jake Miller.

This week, the Associated Body announced a "Landshark Referendum" with a push for the landshark to become official.

“When something big happens you throw up the landshark, you don't wanna go around doing no bear,” Miller said.

But not every Rebel we spoke with was on board with the possible change.

“I feel like people want to keep the bear, I think they wanna keep the black bear honestly,” said freshman Gabrielle Tate.

So what would a Rebel Landshark even look like?

“I envision a lot of shark costumes in the near future at the stadium, which I think would be really fun,” said sophomore Jessica Flach.

The school will vote September 26 in this year's fall election on whether the landshark will be making landfall at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

