Project sheds light on dementia, Alzheimer’s experience

Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Memphis hosted an event Wednesday called "The Dementia Experience."

Participants had their vision altered, fake bunions and arthritis put on their hands and feet, and even had to listen to a confusion tape while trying to complete a list of tasks.

“The whole idea is to experience the confusion, the disconnect that a person with dementia has and why they have certain behaviors that they have,” said executive director Ruthann Shelton.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s are both diseases that cause confusion and memory loss in older patients.

There is no cure, and both must be diagnosed by a doctor.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.